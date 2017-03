French Finance Minister Michel Sapin arrives at an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

RIGA France's Finance Minister Michel Sapin urged Greece on Friday to present detailed reform proposals to allow for a deal with its euro zone peers, saying he had not seen fresh proposals from Greece yet.

Latvian Finance Minister Janis Reirs, who was speaking at a joint presser with Sapin, said he was expecting proposals from Greece on Monday.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Aija Krutaine; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Geert De Clercq)