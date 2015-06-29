Two Euro coins are seen after being minted in the Austrian Mint (Muenze Oesterreich) headquarters in Vienna June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WARSAW The turmoil over Greece is pushing away from the euro the very nations that could do most to burnish the currency union's tarnished credentials.

Poland and Denmark are among the biggest European economies still outside the euro. The Danes could bring their rock-solid economy and state finances to the party; the Poles robust growth in a continent where most economies are stagnating.

Yet years of euro zone wrangling with Greece, culminating in this week's breakdown of talks with creditors, have left voters and business leaders in Poland and Denmark colder on euro entry than they have been for years.

For Poles, the eurozone's failure to get to grips with Greece suggests the union is structurally flawed, and the idea of joining a club where the frugal members have to bail out spendthrifts is a turn-off.

"The Greeks have been debauched, and this is the result," said Andrzej Kabat, whose family firm in northern Poland with 700 staff manufactures rubber inner tubes for bicycles.

The company, based on "Rubber Street" in the town of Budzyn, sells to euro zone countries including Germany and Luxembourg.

It is the kind of business that, on paper at least, stands to benefit from euro zone entry because of the huge savings on currency conversions.

Kabat said 60 percent of his company's exports, or about 30 million euros' worth a year, are paid for in the common currency.

But he said Greece showed that elements of the currency union were not working. "The euro zone should be put in order," he told Reuters in an interview. "I think the earliest we could join is around 10 years from now."

MOOD TURNED SOUR

Poles continue to be among the most enthusiastic supporters of the European Union, but on euro accession they have undergone a dramatic mood swing.

In 2009, 53 percent of Poles were ready to trade the zloty for a single European currency. In April this year, a survey by pollster CBOS found 70 percent opposed it - the highest number ever.

Many fear that prices would rise if translated into the euro, while wages would not. But Greece has also played a part.

"Greece has fallen apart, isn't that disturbing?," said Michal Byra, 27, a filmmaker from Warsaw. "It's seems like it's not a safe zone like we were told before."

Those attitudes were in play in a presidential election in May, when anti-euro opposition candidate Andrzej Duda emerged as the surprise winner.

The mood in the Polish business community has also shifted.

While many firms were apprehensive about the slow pace of euro zone growth - 4 percent since 2007, compared to 33 percent for Poland - they were also keen to benefit from low interest rates and the lack of currency exchange risk. But no more.

In a Grant Thornton survey in May, Polish businesses' support for joining the euro zone stood at just 42 percent, down by more than 40 percentage points in the last five years.

One Polish economist close to the government suggested, in private, that Poland should seek a currency union based on the old Hanseatic League of countries clustered around the Baltic Sea -- and excluding the southerners.

Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz, chief executive of Poland's largest clothing retailer LPP, with over 900 stores in Poland and 591 abroad, said that in 2008 he had thought that adopting the single currency would benefit the economy.

"But the 2009-2010 crisis has made me review my opinions. It turned out then that, in the so-called difficult times, having your own currency has many advantages," he said.

"A weakening of the zloty allowed Poland to remedy the impact of the crisis, because our products and services were attractively priced on foreign markets, and exports helped us a lot."

NOT FOR MANY YEARS

The Danes have already voted on whether their country should join the euro zone: 53 percent of them said "No" in a referendum in 2000, on a turnout of nearly 90 percent.

The result, which came after most parties campaigned in favor of the single currency, had put most politicians off the idea of calling another vote, even before the 2008 financial meltdown and the euro zone crisis that ensued.

While Danish business is still largely in favor of the euro, polls repeatedly indicate that the "No" camp would win another vote. Those that want to adopt the euro poll at 10-20 percent, compared to more or less 50 percent that do not.

Danske Bank has even stopped conducting its own polls on the issue, saying it is off the agenda.

"Given the euro zone crisis, it will take many years before Danes look positively at joining the euro," said Bjarke Moller, Executive Director at the ThinkEuropa think tank.

(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski, Anna Koper and Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw and Sabina Zawadzki in Copenhagen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)