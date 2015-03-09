BRUSSELS The Greek government is ready to submit further reform proposals to technical teams from its creditors, including more measures to cut tax evasion, an official said before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday.

Noting that Athens had already submitted a list of seven proposed reforms, the Greek government official said it was ready to propose more steps "immediately" that it believed would boost state revenues this year.

Among these was a study of tax declarations submitted in previous years and the introduction of incentives for consumers to demand receipts for goods and services. People would be able to submit receipts they had collected in order to take part in a lottery - a measure similar to one introduced in Portugal.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)