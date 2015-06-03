BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday played down any hopes for a quick deal to unlock much-needed cash for Greece, saying a first glance at new reform proposals submitted by Athens indicated little had changed.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras heads to Brussels later on Wednesday to discuss reforms which creditors insist he must deliver to get funding to avoid a possible default.

Pointing to comments made last week that he did not share Greek optimism about a deal, Schaeuble said the situation was unchanged after he had seen Athens' latest reform plans.

"I have no information that anything decisive has changed in terms of substance," Schaeuble, who has repeatedly adopted a tough stance toward Greece, said at an event in Berlin.

Greece's latest offer calls for a budget surplus before interest payments of close to, but just short of, creditors' proposals for 1 percent this year and 2 percent next, sources said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who held late-night talks on Monday with French President Francois Hollande and the chiefs of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, said on Wednesday that lenders were working hard with Greece to clinch a deal this month.

"We are working intensively and when I say we, that is mainly the three institutions which have to reach an agreement with Greece, present it to the Eurogroup and then the Eurogroup will make a decision," Merkel told a news conference.

"All the work we are doing ..is directed at helping (to ensure) completion in the agreed time frame," Merkel added during a joint news conference with Egypt's president.

Greece has four payments to make to the IMF in June.

A spokesman for Germany's finance ministry said a telephone conference of euro zone deputy finance ministers planned for Wednesday had been postponed until Thursday.

Berlin is at pains to show it is not dictating terms to Athens and Merkel's spokesman stressed it was up to Greece and its lenders, not the leaders of Germany and France, to reach any agreement to disburse frozen aid to Athens.

"The decision (...) will not be taken in talks between the chancellor, the French president and Mr Tsipras, but will be taken in an agreement that must be decided among the three institutions and the Greek government," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

