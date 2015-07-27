Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
ATHENS Greece's stock exchange will remain closed until the government issues a new decree on the bourse, the country's regulator said in a statement on Monday.
The Greek stock exchange has been shut since June 29, when a cash-strapped Greek government imposed capital controls to ward off a collapse of its banking system after the country rejected a cash-for-reforms deal in a referendum.
A spokesperson for the bourse earlier said the exchange would remain shut on Monday but may reopen Tuesday.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.