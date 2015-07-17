ATHENS Greek Labor Minister Panos Skourletis is set to become energy minister to replace Panagiotis Lafazanis, one of the hardline lawmakers in the ruling Syriza party who rebelled in Thursday's bailout vote in parliament, a government source said on Friday.

Lafazanis, a leading member of a leftist faction in Syriza, was one of three ministers and deputy ministers to vote against a tough bailout package Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed with European partners on Monday.

His departure is expected to be announced as part of a wider reshuffle that should see Deputy Labor Minister Dimitris Stratoulis, who played a key role in pensions and Deputy Defense Minister Costas Isychos both replaced.

Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani, who also voted against the bailout, resigned before the vote and is also expected to be replaced.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie)