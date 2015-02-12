German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS Germany's European Affairs minister, Michael Roth, will visit Athens to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Chountis on Friday, the Greek foreign ministry said on Thursday.
It would be the first visit to Greece by a German minister since Greeks elected the radical left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Greece and Germany are currently at an impasse over Tsipras's demands for an end to European-imposed austerity and a renegotiation of Greece's debt burden.
(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt Editing by Deepa Babington.)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.