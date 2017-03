Former Prime Minister and leader of conservative New Democracy party Antonis Samaras addresses lawmakers before a vote of confidence at the parliament in Athens February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greek conservative opposition leader Antonis Samaras will hold talks with the country's president on Sunday, the president's office said, after opposition parties condemned the government's call for a referendum.

Samaras, head of the New Democracy conservatives, earlier this week said he would be willing to participate in a cross-party government to pull Greece back from the brink of bankruptcy.

