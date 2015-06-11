PARIS No one can afford failure in long-running Greek bailout talks, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday, predicting that considerable progress would be made in the next few days.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, under intense pressure to deliver concessions to international creditors, is due to meet the president of the European Commission later on Thursday after late-night talks with the leaders of France and Germany.

"Time is pressing. Time is really pressing, a deal is absolutely necessary," Sapin said. "No one can afford to fail."

Alexis Tsipras, Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel agreed on Wednesday that negotiations with Athens' creditors must be intensified ahead of an expected default at the end of June.

"Talks are now on the right track," Sapin said.

Greece wants a restructuring of Athens' debts to be part of any deal and Sapin said the issue was "not taboo". However, repeating the EU line, he stressed that agreeing on the Greek primary budget surplus had to be dealt with first.

"Let's first look at where we stand with the primary surplus, what measures are needed for the surplus to be big enough, stable, coherent and then, afterwards, starting from there, we'll consider the debt," he said.

The level of the budget surplus before interest payments that Athens should aim for has long been a sticking point in the negotiations. Creditors want a target of 1 percent of gross domestic product, while a Greek minister said on Wednesday the government could agree to a figure of 0.8-0.85 percent.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by James Regan and Crispian Balmer)