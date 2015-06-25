BERLIN European Parliament President Martin Schulz said on Thursday he did not believe Greece would leave the euro zone and that an agreement between Athens and its creditors would be found, though it may take a few days.

Greece failed to clinch a deal with its lenders on Thursday and euro zone finance ministers are due to meet on Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to avert a default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

Asked on German public broadcaster ARD whether he thought there would be a 'Grexit' Schulz said, "I don't think so. I still believe that reason will ultimately prevail, even on the side of the Greek government. So I believe we perhaps have to wait one or two days but there will be a solution."

Schulz said a Greek exit from the single currency bloc could cause contagion that would affect Spain, Italy and Portugal.

"Then we'd have dimensions that I don't even want to think about so that's why ... I decide to try everything to avoid this path," he said.

He added that the Greek government needed to finally understand that it "has so many people who want to help it" and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras needed to pluck up the courage to tell some members of Syriza that he needed to put the fate of the Greek people before party politics.

"If he manages that, and I hope we can help him to manage that, then we'll get a solution," Schulz said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Greece will need some form of debt restructuring or further loans to make its finances sustainable, but Schulz said a debt "haircut" would not help Greece, which instead needed a long-term programme to recover economically.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Gareth Jones, Toni Reinhold)