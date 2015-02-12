BRUSSELS Greece is confident of reaching a deal with European partners but will not extend the current bailout program, a Greek official reiterated on Thursday after late-night talks in Brussels ended without agreement.

The official repeated that Greece was committed to reforms and would not seek further loans.

"We have covered a lot of ground," the official told reporters. "But we don't want to extend the current program, we are looking for a new program."

Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet again on Monday to find a way forward to resolving Greece's crisis.

