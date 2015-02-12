German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Greece is confident of reaching a deal with European partners but will not extend the current bailout program, a Greek official reiterated on Thursday after late-night talks in Brussels ended without agreement.
The official repeated that Greece was committed to reforms and would not seek further loans.
"We have covered a lot of ground," the official told reporters. "But we don't want to extend the current program, we are looking for a new program."
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet again on Monday to find a way forward to resolving Greece's crisis.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.