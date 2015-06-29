MADRID Spain's economy is much better prepared to deal with market contagion from Greece than it was in 2012, at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, when Madrid came close to requesting European Union aid.

"The position of our banks, our fiscal position, economic growth, competitiveness, the evolution of the economy ... these are the main guarantees for the Spanish economy. We've never been so prepared for these circumstances and much better than three years ago," de Guindos told a news press conference on the Greek crisis.

The economy minister said during a radio interview earlier on Monday that there was still time for Greece to reach an agreement with its creditors.

