GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
MADRID The debt deal agreed between Greece and its euro zone partners is good news for the bloc and strengthens the euro, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said.
Greece's economy and job market will benefit provided it sticks to the commitments it has agreed under the deal, he added during a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by John Stonestreet)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday - a move that would limit losses that have plunged the Japanese group into crisis.