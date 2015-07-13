GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
BRUSSELS Euro zone leaders set conditions on Monday for Greece to negotiate a third bailout to keep the near-bankrupt country in the euro zone.
Following is a summary of the leaders' statement.
* Greece will request continued IMF support from March 2016.
* Greece to pass by July 15 measures including simplifying VAT rates and applying tax more widely, cutting back on pensions and making the national statistics agency independent.
* Greece to pass by July 22 measures overhauling its civil justice system and implementing EU bank bail-in rules.
* Greece to set clear timetable for following measures:
- ambitious pension reform;
- product market reform including Sunday trading, pharmacy ownership, milk and bakeries;
- privatize electricity transmission network;
- review collective bargaining, industrial action and collective dismissals;
- strengthen financial sector, including action on non-performing loans and eliminate political interference.
* Greeks shall also take the following actions:
- privatization, involving transfer of assets to independent fund in Greece designed to raise 50 billion euros, three-quarters of which would be used to recapitalise banks and to decrease debt;
- cut costs of public administration and reduce political influence over it. First proposal to be provided by July 20.
- ensure creditor approval for key legislation before submitting to public consultation or parliament.
The above-listed commitments are minimum requirements to start the negotiations with the Greek authorities.
* Financing needs are 82-86 billion euros. Decision on new package urgently required given financing needs of 7 billion euros by July 20 and further 5 billion euros by mid-August.
* A possible new ESM program would have to include a 10-25 billion euro buffer for banks.
* Possible debt reprofiling but no nominal haircuts.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday - a move that would limit losses that have plunged the Japanese group into crisis.