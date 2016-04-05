BERLIN Greek debt is sustainable until 2022 and after that new discussions will be needed, Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Tuesday, adding the business climate in Greece is improving by the day.

"Until 2022, the debt .. is sustainable.. But after that, we'll need a new round of discussions," Stathakis told a German-Greek economic forum, adding the Greek economy would grow in the second half of this year and in the year as a whole.

He also said the government would get pensions and tax reforms through parliament without major problems immediately after the current bailout review of lenders which, he said, was expected to end on April 22.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)