Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
ATHENS Greek banks suffered steep losses for the third day in a row on Wednesday, with two -- Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) -- effectively down to the 30 percent loss level at which trading in them is halted.
The overall banking sector index .FTATBNK was down 23.6 percent, adding to near 30 percent falls on Monday and Tuesday.
Greek banks are in dire need of recapitalization after a flight of euros from deposits for most of this year and mounting loan impairments. But such recapitalization, when it comes, will hurt existing shareholders.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.