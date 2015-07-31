GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
ATHENS Greece's stock market will reopen on Monday after a five-week shutdown, with restrictions on securities trading by local investors, a spokeswoman for the bourse said on Friday soon after a ministerial decree was issued.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) .ATG (EXCr.AT) has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.
Earlier on Friday, the exchange said the decree from the Finance Ministry was the only obstacle to resuming trade on Monday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co on Tuesday said it would invest $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities and create 130 jobs in projects largely in line with a previous agreement with the United Auto Workers union, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump touted a "major investment" by the automaker on Twitter.