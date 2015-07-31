GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
ATHENS Foreign investors will not face restrictions on operations when trade resumes at Greece's stock exchange on Monday following a five-week shutdown caused by capital controls, a stock exchange spokeswoman said.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) .ATG (EXCr.AT) has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.
The spokeswoman said volatility limits would remain unchanged at 30 percent and that all shares would be traded, including banking stocks.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Susan Fenton)
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co on Tuesday said it would invest $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities and create 130 jobs in projects largely in line with a previous agreement with the United Auto Workers union, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump touted a "major investment" by the automaker on Twitter.