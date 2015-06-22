Oil falls as U.S. drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
ATHENS Greek shares .ATG rose 6.8 percent in morning trade on Monday on hopes that Greece was closer to reaching a deal with its international lenders.
The banking sector .FTATBNK was the top gainer, jumping 15 percent.
The European Union has welcomed new proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a "good basis for progress" at talks on Monday where creditors want 11-hour concessions to haul Athens back from the brink of bankruptcy.
"The chances for a deal today have risen after the Greek government's renewed proposal. Greek market's reaction to that is very positive," Athens- based Beta Securities trader Takis Zamanis said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.