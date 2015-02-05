ATHENS Greek central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Thursday that Greek banks were solid and under control, a day after the European Central Bank denied them use of Greek bonds as collateral for loans.

"Deposits and liquidity are absolutely safe," Stournaras, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, told reporters.

"There is absolutely no problem with the banks. We are under control. It was a calm day today," he said referring to bank deposits.

The ECB's move late on Wednesday coincided with a series of meetings between European officials and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

The two have been seeking support for a new deal with Greece's international lenders that would allow an end to years of imposed austerity.

Stournaras said the ECB's decision could be temporary.

"The ECB's decision can be taken back if there is a deal from the Greek government (and its EU partners)," he said.

