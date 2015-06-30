BRUSSELS Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said on Tuesday the Eurogroup concluded that requests from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an extension of Greece's bailout program or debt relief were not possible.

In a tweet he said a third request, for credit from the European Stability Mechanism, could be dealt with separately from the emergency procedures currently being used.

"Eurogroup ends. Letter of Tsipras includes three requests. Extension of program or haircut not possible," Stubb tweeted. "Request for ESM-program is always dealt with through normal procedures."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)