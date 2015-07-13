GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
BRUSSELS Euro zone leaders at a marathon emergency summit on Greece have reached agreement, officials said.
"Agreement," said Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel in a one-word tweet. The Cyprus government spokesman tweeted: "Seems we have a deal."
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday - a move that would limit losses that have plunged the Japanese group into crisis.