ATHENS Greece's primary budget surplus last year is expected to come in at 2.9 billion euros, Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on Monday.

Such a surplus - which comes before debt repayments - would be roughly in line with revised targets set in a European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.

"As for the primary budget surplus ... it seems to be closing at 2.9 billion euros," Mardas told parliament.

(Writing by Jeremy Gaunt)