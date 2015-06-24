ATHENS A senior minister in Greece's leftwing government described a revised list of demands from international creditors put forward on Wednesday as "absurd", according to an official from the ruling Syriza party.

The comment, made to Syriza's political committee with representatives from various factions in the leftist party, underlines the opposition Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras could face in parliament when the deal comes up for approval.

The deal must be passed in parliament by Tuesday, when a 1.6 billion euro payment to the IMF falls due.

State Minister Alekos Flabouraris, considered close to Tsipras, told Syriza's political committee that the government wanted an "honorable deal that would hit high incomes rather than the poor", the official said.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Deepa Babington)