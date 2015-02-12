German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS Greece is negotiating with its euro zone partners on how it can leave its bailout and make the transition to a new program, a government official said on Thursday.
"The switch from the bailout to a new Greek program is henceforth the focus of negotiations and the next Eurogroup meeting," the official said. "Mr. Dijsselbloem's statement is a positive step."
Greek negotiators will meet officials of the troika of lenders - EU, ECB and IMF - soon, most likely in Brussels on Friday, to prepare Monday's main Eurogroup meeting on debt talks, a spokeswoman for Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters earlier, raising hopes of a possible deal.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.