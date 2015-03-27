BRUSSELS Greece and the institutions representing its official creditors will start discussions on a list of economic reforms submitted by Athens on Friday evening, a euro zone official said.

Asked to confirm that Athens had sent a list with reform proposals to representatives of the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the euro zone bailout fund ESM, the official said:

"Yes, they did. And tonight the talks between the Greek government and the institutions will start."

