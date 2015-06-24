BRUSSELS Talks with Greece on a financing for reforms package are still going on and a meeting between international creditors and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels will take place as planned, an EU official said on Wednesday.

Markets reacted nervously to a statement out of Athens by a Greek government official quoting Tsipras as saying that creditors have rejected certain proposals from Greece in last-ditch talks in Brussels.

"Nothing has broken down, negotiations are going on and the meeting with Tsipras will go ahead as planned," an EU official close to the talks said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)