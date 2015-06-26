U.S. construction spending rises to near 11-year high
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. construction spending rose to a near 11-year high in February amid robust gains in home building investment.
BRUSSELS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers failed to clinch a cash-for-reform deal, a Greek government official said.
Merkel, Hollande and Tsipras are in Brussels for a regular summit of European Union leaders.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet again in Brussels on Saturday to try to solve the crisis before the deadline on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.79 billion) repayment to the IMF that Greece needs to make by June 30.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. construction spending rose to a near 11-year high in February amid robust gains in home building investment.
NEW YORKAmerican International Group Inc is joining insurers offering products that offer consumers safeguards against hackers and cyber criminals who might steal personal data.