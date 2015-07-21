German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS Greece hopes talks with international creditors on a cash-for-reforms bailout package will be wrapped up by Aug 20, the government's spokeswoman said.
The negotiations will start after parliament votes on Wednesday on a new set of reforms required by international lenders, spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said a statement.
"Immediately after the vote of the prior actions, negotiations with the lenders will start, with August 20th being the final date," she said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.