German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take part in top-level talks on Greece's third multi-billion euro bailout program on Friday, a Greek Finance Ministry official said on Thursday.
"The representatives of the four institutions will meet on Friday at 10 a.m. with (Finance Minister) Euclid Tsakalotos and (Economy Minister) George Stathakis. It will be a first encounter," the official said on condition of anonymity.
"Regarding the Financial Times report that the IMF cannot participate for now in the new bailout program for Greece due to its high public debt, we point out that the Fund is participating in the negotiations."
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.