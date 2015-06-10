PARIS No meeting is scheduled so far on Wednesday between Greece's Alexis Tsipras, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a French source said.

The three were to have met on the fringes of a summit of EU and Latin American leaders in Brussels to clinch a political agreement on technical proposals submitted earlier by Greece.

However EU officials said earlier the meeting was in doubt as Greece's reform proposals to unlock new funding to ward off a debt default fell well short of expectations.

"No meeting is planned at this stage - we'll see what happens when we get there," the source said, referring to the leaders' expected arrival in Brussels later on Wednesday.

