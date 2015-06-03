GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS International creditors want Greece to have a budget balance before debt servicing costs of 1 percent this year, gradually rising to 3.5 percent in 2018, euro zone officials said.
The proposal is to be presented to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at 1900 GMT (1500 ET) on Wednesday at a meeting with the representatives of the creditors in Brussels.
The primary surplus target for 2016 is to be 2 percent, in 2017, 3 percent of GDP and in 2018 it is to rise to 3.5 percent, the creditors' proposal says, according to officials familiar with it.
This is substantially lower than the primary surplus targets agreed with the previous Greek government of 3 to 4.5 percent.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's decision to stop licensing graphics chips from Imagination Technologies Group Plc is the clearest example yet of the iPhone maker's determination to take greater control of the core technologies in its products - both to guard its hefty margins and to position it for future innovations, especially in so-called augmented reality.