BERLIN The head of a European Union task force designed to help Athens tackle its debt crisis said on Thursday Greek ministers were well prepared and willing to work with his team and he did not envisage becoming a bankruptcy administrator for the euro zone state.

Horst Reichenbach, leading the team of about 30 technocrats, told Germany's ARD television from Athens that it appeared Greece wanted to help itself.

The taskforce, an initiative of EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, is to help Athens allocate structural funds and implement key economic reforms as it struggles to stave of its debt crisis.

(Reporting By Soeren Amelang, writing by Madeline Chambers)