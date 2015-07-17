Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
BRUSSELS The head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday he was "certain" there would be problems with Greece in the years to come after the euro zone's bailout fund decided to open talks with Greece on a third bailout program.
"It's not going to be easy. We are certain to encounter problems in the years to come. But I believe we will be able to resolve them," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Foo Yun Chee)
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
NEW YORK Vivendi SA said it agreed to pay $26.4 million to end nearly 15 years of U.S. litigation accusing the French media company of misleading shareholders about its finances in connection with a $46 billion three-way merger.