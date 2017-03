BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers plan to start their emergency Eurogroup meeting on Saturday at 3 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss Greece's proposals, officials said.

Separately, the euro zone's summit of leaders will start on Sunday at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a full European Council of the bloc's 28 leaders at 6 p.m., the European Union said.

(Reporting by John O'Donnell, Tom Koerkemeier, editing by Robin Emmott)