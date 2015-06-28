U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew toasts at a joint banquet at U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) at the State Department in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has urged top European finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund to continue working together toward a "sustainable solution" to reforms in Greece and its recovery within the euro zone.

Lew spoke by phone with several top officials on Saturday, including the finance ministers of Germany and France and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, according to a readout of the call provided by the Treasury Department on Sunday.

In those calls, he said it was "important for all parties to continue to work to reach a solution, including a discussion of potential debt relief for Greece, in the run up to the July 5th referendum," according to the readout, referring to a planned vote in Greece.

