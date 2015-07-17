Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will keep his portfolio in a reshuffle to be announced later on Friday, a government source said.
Tsakalotos, the chief negotiator in bailout talks with foreign creditors, became finance minister on July 6, replacing Yanis Varoufakis, who stepped down after clashing with European partners.
The reshuffle was made necessary by a revolt among lawmakers of the leftwing Syriza party, which saw three ministers and deputy minister vote against the government in a vote on the bailout in parliament.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.