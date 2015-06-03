GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande before meeting EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels, a Greek government official said.
"The three leaders agreed on the need for low primary budget surpluses for Greece and the need for an immediate solution," the official said.
Greece's international creditors signaled on Wednesday they were ready to compromise to avert a debt default even as Athens warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Ralph Boulton)
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon devoted one-third of his annual shareholder letter to arguments for changing regulations, particularly those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing.