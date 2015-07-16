Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) sits next to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (L) as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hit out at lawmakers in his leftist Syriza party on Thursday for breaking ranks over the terms of Greece's bailout, further fuelling speculation of an imminent reshuffle.

Thirty eight members of Syriza either rejected the terms or abstained from an overnight parliamentary vote on economic reforms essential for the indebted country to start talks with international lenders on a multi-billion euro bailout.

"Their (choice) flies in the face of comradeship, solidarity and, in these crucial times, creates an open trauma," a government official quoted Tsipras as telling aides he met on Thursday.

Despite the revolt in Syriza, reforms were passed with votes from the junior governing coalition party and opposition parties, demanded by lenders to consider a bailout worth up to 86 billion euros ($93.56 billion).

Tsipras said he was "committed" to sticking to the deal, even with a government which was effectively a minority in the 300-member parliament.

The crisis in Syriza ranks has triggered speculation of a cabinet reshuffle. Among the 38 Syriza rebels who voted against bailout terms were two ministers, including Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis.

