Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
PARIS It is premature to discuss holding a meeting on Greece's debt but it cannot be excluded that one will be needed, European Council chief Donald Tusk said in an interview with French daily Le Monde published on Friday.
Tusk said Greece's exit from the euro zone had been a genuine threat that was narrowly averted after a deal was finally struck on Monday, staving off a financial meltdown in the Mediterranean country.
Tusk said he could not exclude that further high-level talks on Greece's debt might be needed this summer but added: "I very much hope that this will not be necessary."
"It is too early to talk about a conference on the debt," he said. "And I don't think that we should center the discussion on relieving Greece's debt. We must be very careful ... I do not want to scare off countries that will have to help Greece again."
Germany's parliament on Friday is expected to vote by a clear margin for the euro zone to start talks on the new aid program even though Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has questioned whether it will succeed.
Chancellor Angela Merkel called on German lawmakers to back negotiations for a third Greek bailout or face chaos.
International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday the Fund could participate in a "complete" package to put the Greek economy back on track, make its debt sustainable and allow it to get its funding from financial markets.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Mark John)
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.