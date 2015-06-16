Treasury Secretary Jack Lew leaves after a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) at the Treasury Department in Washington May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Tuesday that Athens aimed to reach a deal with its lenders, a Greek government official said, giving no details.

"He briefed him about the negotiations and expressed the Greek side's intention to bridge differences between the two sides," the official said.

Athens has been racing to reach a deal with its European and IMF lenders that will unlock billions of euros of bailout aid but talks hit an impasse at the weekend and the two sides have since blamed each other for the breakdown.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)