WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told European officials on Tuesday that more work is needed to keep the Greek crisis from fueling a breakdown in financial market stability.

Lew discussed Greece in separate phone calls with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, a Treasury official said in a statement.

In the calls, Lew "noted the importance of taking continued necessary steps to maintain financial stability" and said all parties in Greek debt talks should work toward a "pragmatic compromise," the official said.

