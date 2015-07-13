WASHINGTON The United States welcomed an agreement between Greece and its international creditors on Monday, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew saying the deal was good for the global economy.

"Today's agreement between Greece and its creditors is an important step forward," Lew said in a statement.

The deal reached is "in the best interests of Greece, Europe and the global economy," he said.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Jason Lange; Editing by Doina Chiacu)