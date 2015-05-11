BRUSSELS Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Monday that a referendum on Greece's bailout is not planned for the time being, saying that the country's liquidity situation is a more pressing matter.

He said differences with creditors are narrowing on VAT reform, privatization and non-performing loans, but that labor reform was still a difficult issue.

"A referendum is always available ... in order to elicit the support of the people," Varoufakis told a news conference

"It is a tool available to the Greek government. At the moment its not on the radar as far as we are concerned."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Robin Emmott)