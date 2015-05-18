German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
ATHENS Greece is very close to a deal with its international creditors to unlock remaining bailout aid and has no thoughts on returning to the drachma, the country's finance minister said on Monday.
"I think we are very close (to a deal) ... let's say in a week," Yanis Varoufakis told Star TV channel late show Ston Eniko.
"Another currency is not on our radar, not in our thoughts," he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.