LONDON The warning signals for Europe's economy are flashing red, but the uncomfortable truth for policymakers is that a restoration of solid growth is hostage to a lasting solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

After another weekend of summiteering in Brussels, the European Union seems no closer to breaking out of a vicious cycle of growth-dampening austerity leading to deeper deficit holes that in turn trigger demands for fresh belt-tightening.

Simon Tilford, chief economist at the Center for European Reform, a think-tank in London, said he expected no substantive change to current policy settings: fiscal policy was highly contractionary and monetary policy was relatively restrictive given the depth of the euro zone's malaise.

What's more, all countries in the bloc were trying to export their way out of their problems, sapping aggregate demand, and bank recapitalization plans risked leading to a credit crunch.

"We're not going to see meaningful reform of the euro zone's macro economic policy framework. It's not even under discussion. That is the single biggest obstacle to a recovery of economic growth," Tilford said.

The question, for EU leaders and markets alike, is how long voters -- not just in Greece, the center of the debt storm -- will put up with the oft-repeated promise of jam tomorrow.

"We need of course fiscal consolidation, but without growth our citizens will not be confident in their future and in the future of the economies in Europe," said Jose Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Commission, the EU's executive arm.

CONFIDENCE TRICK

Leaders endorsed a clutch of worthy measures that should help at the margin, promising to forge a "digital single market" and cut red tape for small firms.

A 10 percent top-up of the EU's structural funds should release an extra $2.6 billion for investment in member states such as Greece, Portugal and Ireland that are following EU and International Monetary Fund orders to cut their debt and deficits.

But Europe's main hope in the short term is that a comprehensive plan to tackle the overhang of sovereign debt in the 17-member euro zone, to be unveiled at another summit on Wednesday, will placate markets, lower financing costs and give a boost to consumer and corporate confidence alike.

Business surveys released on Monday showed just how far animal spirits have been dented by the failure of euro zone leaders so far to get ahead of the crisis.

The polls of purchasing managers showed the bloc's economy to be in danger of tipping from stagnation into recession.

Howard Archer, an economist with IHS Global Insight, a consultancy, said they would increase pressure on the European Central Bank to cut interest rates at its next policy meeting on November 3.

"The surveys also highlight the need for euro zone policymakers to take a quantum leap forward this week in dealing with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, so boosting confidence and calming the markets," he said.

Bruegel, an influential Brussels think-tank, agreed that there was a negative feedback loop between the crisis and growth. Without effective solutions to deal with the crisis, growth was unlikely to resume.

In a new paper titled "Europe's growth emergency," Bruegel researchers Zsolt Darvas and Jean Pisani-Ferry advocate temporary wage-price subsidies or tax breaks to help restore competitiveness; industrial policies should also be considered to funnel capital and labor to the export sector if an overvalued real exchange rate is a deterrent to investors.

"Without growth, Europe is at risk of struggling permanently with debt sustainability and it is at the mercy of stagnation and a debt overhang. Without growth the sustainability of the (already precarious) European social model would be further brought into question," they wrote.

IN TIME, IT'S WORTH IT

Growth-friendly policies are needed to support structural reforms, particularly in product and labor markets, which are of paramount importance for improving economic performance, Darvas and Pisani-Ferry argued.

Italy in particular came under pressure at the weekend from France and Germany, which fear Rome will be next in the markets' cross-hairs, to take unpopular measures to raise its feeble underlying growth rate.

In response, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is convening an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday to consider raising the pension age.

IMF research points to the importance of such slow-burn reforms in boosting growth. The Fund found that some countries, such as Italy and Portugal, did much worse than could have been expected in the past decade, while the likes of Slovakia and Sweden outperformed.

Both policy settings and barriers to growth explain the divergence. In particular, Fund economist Bas Bakker said it was striking that strong performers enjoyed high and increasing levels of trade, while many of the stragglers did not.

"Heavily regulated goods and labor markets and inadequate institutions and macroeconomic policies have kept some countries less flexible, less competitive, and less integrated into the global economy than their better-performing peers," Bakker, Emerging Europe division chief in the IMF's European Department, wrote in a blog post.

The lesson for Europe was that growth was unlikely to pick up unless debt and deficits were reined in. However, redressing economic imbalances would not lead to the sunlit uplands of strong growth as long as governments shied away from reforms to remove structural obstacles -- and that requires patience.

"It takes time to do the reforms themselves. It takes time before their impact becomes visible - initially the economic situation may even get worse - and it takes time before the full impact is felt. But the benefits accumulate over time, and they can be significant," Bakker wrote.

(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)