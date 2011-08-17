LONDON France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans for closer euro zone integration and tighter debt rules, as well as reviving the idea of a financial transaction tax, but disappointed investors by declaring that any thoughts of common euro bond issuance would have to wait.

Following are a selection of reactions from euro zone national capitals and the European Union executive to the proposals which show a mixture of support, uncertainty and opposition.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION

The EU's executive said plans for stronger economic integration were a welcome step.

"The call to enshrine the principle of a debt brake in national constitutional law is a further strong political commitment to the long-term sustainability of public finances," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and the EU's economic affairs commissioner, Olli Rehn, said in a statement.

On a financial transaction tax, they said such an instrument would be key to ensuring that "the financial sector makes a fairer contribution to public accounts."

AUSTRIA

Vienna said it was not prepared to relinquish completely its ability to set economic policy for the sake of closer integration.

"The agreement is very, very far away. I don't see it yet,"

Finance Minister Maria Fekter said.

But it was more supportive of the financial transaction tax. Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said: "The financial transaction tax is an important way to ensure more fairness on the European level. I have devoted myself to this continuously and vehemently since the crisis began."

SPAIN

Spain applauded the joint French and German proposals for a united fiscal euro zone policy and suggested Tuesday's declarations increased the possibility of a common euro bond.

"The more we move toward the integration of economic policy, the closer we get to the idea of euro bonds," ruling socialist party spokesman Jose Blanco said on national radio.

Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero said Sarkozy and Merkel had made "an important advance for the economic union of the euro zone."

ITALY

Fabrizio Cicchitto from Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's PDL party said the Italian government supported the French and German proposals but hoped they would warm to plans to create euro zone-backed bonds.

"The Italian government is on the same wavelength as the comments from Merkel and Sarkozy. The plans to proceed with taxing financial transactions are also shared," Cicchitto said in a statement.

"On the other hand, we hope that Merkel will be convinced of the value of euro bonds in September," he added.

NETHERLANDS

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte broadly welcomed the plans.

"They have given good starting points for improvements," Rutte said in a statement emailed by one of his spokespeople.

"The Netherlands has been pleading for automatic sanctions for countries who do not comply with the rules. It is good that the euro countries' leaders convene when necessary. Van Rompuy is well capable to lead this," Rutte said.

He later told parliament: "If countries do not meet the (stability and growth pact) obligations we could for example stop the structure and cohesion funds. Or we could spend them in a different way."

FINLAND

Finland's finance minister struck a wary note on Franco-German proposals to set deficit limits in euro zone constitutions, and said she needed more details before endorsing plans for a more integrated euro zone.

"On debt, I'm not too excited about writing anything into constitutions. Rarely do such targets, carved in stone, work," she said.

Finland's view matters not only because it is a creditor nation with a triple-A rating but also because its parliament votes on all funding matters.

LUXEMBOURG

Finance Minister Luc Frieden said current market conditions would be very bad for joint debt issues even if the idea of such euro bonds is a good one in principle.

He also said it made sense to coordinate economic policy in the euro zone -- such as having criteria for state debt and deficit levels. But he said that it was not necessary to go as far as harmonizing tax rates or state spending programs.

IRELAND

Ireland will insist that any new financial transaction tax apply to all 27 members of the European Union and not just the 17 members of the euro zone, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.

Noonan told state broadcaster RTE he expected opposition to the proposal from several EU countries, including Luxembourg.

He said a proposal to set a united corporate tax rate for France and Germany would not affect Ireland's ultra-low corporate tax rate, seen as key to attracting foreign direct investment.

FRENCH OPPOSITION SOCIALISTS

French Socialist Francois Hollande, in pole position to lead his party into 2012 presidential elections, said his party wanted a national debate on writing deficit controls into the constitution if Europe demands it.

This marked an apparent softening on the so-called "golden rule" the Socialist Party had so far flatly rejected.

Hollande said a package of measures announced by Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday was too little too late and he slammed the French leader for caving in to German opposition to the issuance of common euro zone bonds, which he said "risks costing the euro zone dearly."

He also said he was opposed to the harmonization of corporate tax regimes in France and Germany -- a key plank of the measures put forward by Sarkozy and Merkel on Tuesday.

BRITAIN

The UK government has not yet responded to the latest proposals but finance minister George Osborne has made clear that he favors closer integration in the euro zone, which Britain is not a member of and so would not be a party to. Last month, he said the "the remorseless logic" of monetary union was greater fiscal union and, more recently, that the euro zone bond required serious consideration.

Britain opposes a financial transaction tax.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Prime Minister Petr Necas, whose country has no target date for joining the euro, said integration would create more problems than it solved.

"Whenever some problem occurs in the European Union, some silver bullet is pulled out, and it is always closer and closer integration," said. "Things have been integrated over recent years, but whether it eliminates problems, I rather have the feeling that it is creating them. Look at the problems around the euro and public finances today."