PARIS French President Francois Hollande's role in goading Germany towards more flexibility in aiding debt-laden euro zone states positions him well to win parliamentary support for stiffer budget discipline rules he once swore to rewrite.

The Socialist leader led a revolt against Berlin's austerity focus that resulted in a hard-fought deal on Friday offering more help to struggling Spain and Italy in return for joint European banking supervision, and deeper fiscal union down the road.

The agreement to allow easier bond market intervention and direct recapitalization of stricken banks by euro zone rescue funds buoyed financial markets and visibly lifted Hollande, who took a gamble by challenging German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I said during the presidential campaign that I wanted to renegotiate the fiscal pact to add growth and stability measures and a medium-term vision. This summit has enabled us to achieve that," said Hollande, glowing after marathon all-night talks.

"This was not France and Germany arriving with a solution, as in the past. It was France and Germany, along with others, reaching a solution. That's why it took so long and that's why it went so far."

Many had questioned Hollande's pushy diplomacy with Merkel in the weeks since his May 6 election, as he sought alliances with southern euro zone states, met German opposition leaders and openly contradicted the conservative chancellor in public.

But his bet seems to have paid off as he returns home with a broad agreement that adds "solidarity" and pro-growth measures to fiscal stringency and should be more appealing to voters and left-wing Eurosceptics than an original budget discipline pact.

Hollande failed to get Merkel to agree to the mutualized euro bonds he has pushed for, but an economist who sometimes advises him noted that part of his strategy was to push for the unobtainable in hopes of getting halfway there.

Hollande's experience as a negotiator, forged in a lifetime of cutting deals in the Socialist Party, was credited with helping the 17 euro leaders emerge in the early hours of Friday with a coherent deal.

European Commission officials said in private that Hollande was easier to work with than former President Nicolas Sarkozy, whose mercurial character often grated. The Socialist also seems more open to deeper integration than the conservative Gaullist whom he defeated.

BUDGET CUTS LOOM OVER FRANCE

Hollande said he would submit the fiscal treaty to parliament for ratification soon and analysts expect it to pass easily, with many opposition conservative likely to be on board alongside the Socialists, who have a majority in both houses.

Sarkozy's tendency to bow to the powerful Merkel on euro zone crisis management angered many in France, especially on the left.

Hollande, who stood behind Italy and Spain as they demanded measures to ease their bond yields, looks tough in comparison as a friend of struggling nations who can now tap euro zone aid mechanisms without having harsher austerity inflicted on them.

At the same time, he sent Merkel signals that he would be fiscally prudent, with his government announcing a public spending freeze and public sector job cuts to meet its deficit reduction targets in the week before the summit.

While Hollande will play up the summit outcome as his own achievement, analysts note that a wave of anti-austerity feeling was already building around Europe before he seized upon it.

"He came along at the right moment and he won his bet, even if he was using his partners' cards," said BNP Paribas economist Dominique Barbet.

"There has been a growing sentiment in Europe in recent months that austerity measures along could not resolved the crisis. This is more Europe's victory than Hollande's."

Hollande's popularity ratings have tumbled by several points six weeks into his term. An opinion poll published on Friday by TNS Sofres found 64 percent or respondents were worried about his tense relations with Merkel.

Those ratings will soon to be tested by cost-cutting measures for next year, so Hollande will have little time to bask in the result of his first big EU summit.

His prime minister will submit an adjusted 2012 budget to the cabinet next week seeking some 7.5 billion euros in tax hikes to make up for the depletion of state revenues due to flagging economic growth, and to fund Hollande's campaign promises of earlier retirement for some.

A public finance audit due on Monday is expected to make for grim reading. The government will then unveil even tougher measures for 2013, when it needs to slash the budget by 20 billion to 30 billion euros to reach an EU deficit ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

