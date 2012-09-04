ROME French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that an EU leaders summit on October 18-19 could finalize solutions not just on debt-stricken Greece but also Spain, whose government has so far resisted seeking an EU bailout despite a deep recession.

"It's at the EU summit that we could find solutions for Greece and Spain," Hollande told a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Rome.

Hollande said that high debt yields facing countries like Spain were not justified and must be brought down. "It is the role of those institutions involved in the euro zone to intervene, notably the European Central Bank."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has insisted he is waiting to hear more about the terms of an ECB bond-buying program - expected to be outlined by ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday - before deciding if his country will apply.

