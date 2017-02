COPENHAGEN The euro zone is well-placed to discuss further funds from the International Monetary Fund following a decision by the euro group on the firewall, French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Friday.

"After the deal on the firewall we are now in a position for discussion on the IMF in April," Baroin said at a meeting of European Union finance ministers in the Danish capital.

"It is a good signal," Baroin said.

(Reporting by John Acher and Francesca Landini)